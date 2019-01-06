75% of KMC’s targeted encroachments in Karachi’s Garden razed

Karachi’s anti-encroachment drive spread to Garden on Sunday.

After knocking down several illegally constructed shops and cabins, workers are already clearing away the debris.

A target of 405 stores and offices was set and 75% of them have been razed.

KMC’s Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman and his team were at the site to inspect the drive.

The drive will continue for another two days.

The next targets are Aurangzeb Market, which is built on a storm water drain, Taj Mahal Market, Akbar Road, Urdu Bazaar, Bahadur Shah Market, and Jubilee Market.

The drive against illegal constructions in Karachi is being conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court.
 
 


