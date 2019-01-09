65 PIA cabin crew members, 16 pilots suspended for holding fake degrees, court informed

The Supreme Court wrapped up on Wednesday the case involving the fake degrees of pilots and cabin crew at PIA.

The Civil Aviation Agency’s lawyer informed the court that 65 cabin crew members and 16 pilots have been suspended for possessing fake degrees. The CAA can only suspend their licences, said the lawyer. Firing them is the government’s job.

The court said the affected people can approach the relevant forum to seek legal recourse.

One pilot informed the court that he was hired on the basis of his FSc but was removed on the basis of a BSc degree. The PIA lawyer, however, contended that the removals were done after a complete inquiry, he contended.