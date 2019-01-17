3,236 written cybercrime complaints were registered in Sindh in 2018

Sindh has witnessed a sharp rise in cybercrime as online fraud and harassment of women and children through social media increases.

Several complaints about cybercrime have been submitted to the Federal Investigation Agency’s reporting centres across Sindh. Most cases include complaints about blackmailing, fraud, hacking and piracy, among others

FIA officials confirmed that in addition to various complaints over the phone, as many as 3,236 written complaints were received by these centres by the end of 2018.

Around 2,000 of these complaints were addressed and the FIA wrapped up the cases, while 515 inquiries were initiated in serious cases and 23 cases registered, the FIA officials said.

According to the investigation agency, 10 suspects were arrested in the first 14 days of 2019 for operating businesses through fake websites. Currently, investigations are under way to address five complaints relating to Bitcoin fraud.

The FIA is considering opening cybercrime reporting centres in Hyderabad and Sukkur as well.