300 child abuse cases reported in Islamabad in the last five years, Senate committee told

The Senate Standing Committee on Child Abuse was informed on Monday morning that there have been 300 child abuse cases registered in Islamabad in the past five years.

But the Islamabad police say they don’t have the means to protect these children.

Other than the lockup and barracks, the police don’t have any safe place to keep the children.

Data is also not being shared with them by other agencies working for child protection, like the HRCP or FIA, the officials told the senators.

There is also no centre in the city where children can go stay at and these children are seen on the streets a day after the complaints are lodged.