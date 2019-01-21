21 illegally constructed housing societies to be demolished in Gujranwala

The deputy director of the Gujranwala Development Authority, Aijaz Akbar, said that 21 private housing societies did not obtain NOCs before beginning construction and began selling plots/houses to the public.These societies include Ashraf Model Town, Green City, Ahmed Town, Colony Asghar Muhammad, Asghar Kumba Colony, Ameen Chisti Colony, Asghar Bajwa Land, Younus Sabri Colony, Bhandar Colony, Raees Garden, Haji Asghar Muhammad Colony, New Aimanabad Town and Islamia Town.On Thursday, the two authorities knocked down the offices and boundary walls of Ashraf Model Town, Green City, Ahmed Town, Asghar Colony, Kumba Colony, Chisti Colony and Bajwa Colony. The operation against the other societies is currently under way.