23 people killed after coach-truck collision in Balochistan’s Bela, confirms the Lasbela SSP

January 22, 2019




As many as 23 people were killed and 17 injured  in a fire that erupted after a collision between a coach and truck Monday evening in Balochistan's Bela, Lasbela SSP Agha Ramzan Ali confirmed on Monday.

The coach was travelling from Karachi to Panjgur and the accident occurred near the Bela crossing, in the Lasbela district.

According to the Edhi Foundation incharge for the city, Hakeem Laasi, they have received 21 bodies. He said there were 35 people in the coach and 14 have been rescued. They were all taken to Civil Hospital, Lasbela, where the condition of three passengers is being termed critical.

The police have confirmed that 23 people have been killed and 17 injured. Of the injured people, 6 are in critical condition and are being shifted to a hospital in Karachi, the Lasbela SSP said.

Lasbela Deputy Commission Shabbir Mengal and Levies personnel visited the scene. People were initially working to extinguish the blaze on their own before the arrival of the fire brigade.
 
 
 

