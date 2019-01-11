2019’s first case of Swine flu surfaces in Islamabad

January 11, 2019

This year’s first case of Swine flu was reported in Islamabad on Friday. The patient has been admitted to a private hospital.

Fahad Shah, 70, was diagnosed with Swine flu and is currently under observation.

He has been moved to the hospital’s isolation ward where even his family is not allowed to visit.

According to the doctor, Shah’s condition is critical.

This disease is caused by the influenza virus. Symptoms of swine flu include fever, sore throat, flu, headache, body ache, cough and upper respiratory tract infection.

The virus is transmitted by ticks and direct contact between animals, and can also travel via contaminated food, animal feed and people moving from one place to another.

 
 


