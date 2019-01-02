200 shops demolished in Karachi’s Landhi

At least 200 shops were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Landhi on Wednesday.

The operation occurred in Babar Market on Bara Hazaar Road. The stairs and counters built on footpaths were destroyed.

The operation will start near Karachi zoo too. It is expected to target at least 400 shops.

The preparations for it have been completed. The KMC has written a letter to the deputy commissioner for the security of teams.

The drive is being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The illegal construction around Empress Market has been already too. The drive was carried out in Arambagh, Lighthouse, and Liaquatabad among other areas.