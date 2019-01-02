200 shops demolished in Karachi’s Landhi

January 2, 2019

At least 200 shops were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Landhi on Wednesday. 

The operation occurred in Babar Market on Bara Hazaar Road. The stairs and counters built on footpaths were destroyed.

The operation will start near Karachi zoo too. It is expected to target at least 400 shops.

The preparations for it have been completed. The KMC has written a letter to the deputy commissioner for the security of teams.

Related: Destroying houses not part of the anti-encroachment drive, clarifies chief justice

The drive is being carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The illegal construction around Empress Market has been already too. The drive was carried out in Arambagh, Lighthouse, and Liaquatabad among other areas.

 

 

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Armed robbers caught on CCTV camera in Karachi’s Korangi

January 2, 2019 8:45 pm

KMC tries to knock down a building in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Park

January 2, 2019 3:45 pm

The Sindh excise dept wants to make it harder for you to drive cars with open letters

January 2, 2019 2:46 pm

Rangers bust gang involved in looting millions in Karachi through online car scam

January 2, 2019 11:30 am

Faith healer killed in Karachi for using photo of ‘Baray Pir’ on his banner

January 1, 2019 11:12 pm

No one can marry at Karachi’s YMCA ground anymore

January 1, 2019 11:04 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.