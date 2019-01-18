18-year-old student suffocates to death in Quetta

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found from an apartment in Quetta on Monday. The teenager suffocated to death because of gas inhalation.

He was identified as Sultan Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed.

Police said the victim was a student of Degree College Quetta. His body was moved to Civil Hospital, Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Last week, eight people, including four children, suffocated to death on the same day due to accumulation of gas in their rooms in two separate incidents in Abbottabad.

In the first incident, a man, Afzal, his wife and child died after exposure to gas in their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Abbottabad.

The second incident took place in Qalandarabad. The victims were five members of a family. A man, Naveed, his wife and three sons suffocated to death during their sleep after their room filled with gas. The couple’s three sons were less than seven years old.

In both cases, the families had left the gas heater on due to extreme cold temperature, which caused suffocation in the room, police said.