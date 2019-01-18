18-year-old student suffocates to death in Quetta

January 14, 2019

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found from an apartment in Quetta on Monday. The teenager suffocated to death because of gas inhalation.

He was identified as Sultan Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed.

Police said the victim was a student of Degree College Quetta. His body was moved to Civil Hospital, Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Last week, eight people, including four children, suffocated to death on the same day due to accumulation of gas in their rooms in two separate incidents in Abbottabad.

In the first incident, a man, Afzal, his wife and child died after exposure to gas in their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Abbottabad.

Related: Eight people die after inhaling poisonous gas in their sleep in Abbottabad

The second incident took place in Qalandarabad. The victims were five members of a family. A man, Naveed, his wife and three sons suffocated to death during their sleep after their room filled with gas. The couple’s three sons were less than seven years old.

In both cases, the families had left the gas heater on due to extreme cold temperature, which caused suffocation in the room, police said.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan remembers Arfa Karim on seventh death anniversary

January 14, 2019 11:12 pm

‘White elephants’ causing $15b losses to the national exchequer

January 14, 2019 10:16 pm

The PTI govt is getting foreign aid because of the army chief, says Shehbaz Sharif

January 14, 2019 10:07 pm

Pakistani students create a smart walking stick for the blind

January 14, 2019 7:26 pm

SSGC issues new CNG station closure schedule for Sindh

January 14, 2019 10:16 am

Weather update: Colder winds in Karachi, fog in Punjab and snow in the northern regions

January 13, 2019 9:24 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.