16 people arrested for one-wheeling on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal

Sixteen young men were arrested on Sunday for one-wheeling and racing on Sharae Faisal, one of Karachi’s main thoroughfares.

Cases have also been registered against them on behalf of the state.

They were involved in participating in a race, the Freestyle Death Race, as well, according to the police. Nine motorcycles have also been seized.

The police say they have made arrests in connection to this race, which is held on Sundays, before. They plan to make more arrests after interrogating the arrested men.