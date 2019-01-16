16-month-old contracts polio in Lakki Marwat despite receiving polio drops 7 times

A 16-month-old girl has been diagnosed with polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat. She was given polio drops over seven times.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Emergency Operation Centre, the child lives in Bana Manjiwala village in Sarai Nawrang tehsil. This has raised the number of cases reported in the province to five.

On December 16, 2018, Afzal Khan’s 16-month-old daughter Anum fell ill and when they took her to a medical centre, the doctor informed them that there was a chance the child had contracted polio. Her stool samples were sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad and tests have now confirmed she has contracted the virus.

According to the EOC, there were five polio cases reported in the province in 2018 – one in Charsadda, one in Lakki Marwat, two in Bajaur and one in Khyber District.