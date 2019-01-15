15 people fall sick after eating food from Karachi shop

January 28, 2019

Fifteen people fell sick after eating food from a shop on Super Highway on Sunday.

SSP Malir said that the people belong to the same family. They have been shifted to a hospital.

He said that the family members had bought rice and food colouring for zarda (a sweet dish made with rice, food colouring, milk, and sugar).

Related: Food poisoning case: Karachi eatery’s employees ‘escape’ from Karachi

The police have taken a sample of the rice and food colouring and send it for forensics.

The shopkeeper has been arrested and his shop has been sealed, said the police.

 
 
 

