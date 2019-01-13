13-year-old brother of local PTI leader kidnapped from Sahiwal

January 18, 2019




The 13-year-old brother of a local PTI leader was kidnapped from Sahiwal on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at the Galla Mandi police station against unknown persons and the investigation into the case has begun.

The boy, whose father is an industrialist, was on his way to school with his driver when unidentified kidnappers stopped the car on Arifwala Road. The suspects beat up the driver and smashed the car’s windows before fleeing with the child.

The DPO said the suspects will be brought to justice soon.
 
 
 

