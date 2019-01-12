12-year-old barber shoots sixth grader in Faisalabad for ‘rejecting his friendship’

January 17, 2019

A 12-year-old barber shot a sixth grader outside a private school on Thursday in the Thikriwala neighbourhood in Faisalabad after his repeated requests for friendship were turned down.

According to the victim’s father, M* wanted to be friends with his son but they cautioned him against the friendship because of M’s bad reputation. M repeatedly threatened to kill the sixth grader, F*, if he rejected him.

According to the security guard at the school, M tried to shoot himself after shooting F but his bullet got stuck in the chamber of the gun.

Related: Gujranwala man attempts to murder wife by mixing acid in her drink

F was shifted to the Allied Hospital after being shot two times. M fled from the scene and is currently on the run. The police are searching for him.

The police have not filed an FIR yet since the investigation is in its initial stage. They also say they cannot comment on the motive behind the attack yet.

*Names have been withheld to protect the identity of the minor children involved in the case.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Two terrorists shot dead in Faisalabad

January 15, 2019 9:59 am

Misbah to play Grade II cricket ahead of PSL

January 12, 2019 1:47 pm

Two dead from measles in Faisalabad

January 7, 2019 2:02 pm

Faisalabad Police release 8-year-old after Punjab CM takes notice

December 8, 2018 10:01 pm

Eight-year-old locked up at Faisalabad police station for stealing

December 8, 2018 1:47 pm

Attempted murder case registered in Karachi’s Clifton after woman attacked by a dog

December 7, 2018 10:16 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.