12 days later, CNG stations to resume operations in Islamabad, Punjab tomorrow

January 10, 2019

AFP photo

The CNG stations in Islamabad and Punjab will resume their operations tomorrow (Friday) 12 days after they were shut down due to the maintenance of an LNG terminal.

Gas supply was halted to the CNG stations on December 28 till January 10 due to the maintenance of the PGPCL terminal. According to the petroleum ministry, the supply to CNG stations will resume at 6am on Friday.

According to the officials in the ministry, an LNG cargo is reaching Karachi on January 12 and then gas supply to the power plants will also resume.

It will increase power generation and load-shedding will also be reduced, the officials said.

 
 


