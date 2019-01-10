10 jobs disappearing as Pakistan economy shrinks

January 11, 2019

A roadside dentist reads newspaper as he waits for clients in Karachi in this file photo from 1995. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s economy is slowing down and new jobs are hard to find. Many sectors are downsizing operations leading to mass layoffs. In these troubled times, making a career choice has become more important than before. This report unveils top 10 job types that are increasingly become redundant or useless as more and more employers are seeking to harness new and emerging technologies.

Clerical, administrative, accounting and factory jobs are the ones most threatened by the advent of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data Analytics, the Internet of Things and Cloud Technology. The World Economic Forum unveiled this in its Future of Jobs Report 2018.

Source: WEF

In fact this is already happening. Robots are assembling cars in factories, self-service counters are replacing cashiers at shops. Banks are moving away from the bricks-and-mortar model to centralized internet banking, killing tellers’ jobs.

These are the specific roles that are under threat. These are the top 10 job roles or functions that will become redundant by 2022, according to the Future of Jobs Report 2018.

Data Entry Clerks
Accounting Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks
Administrative and Executive Secretaries
Assembly and Factory Workers
Client Information and Customer Service Workers
Business Services and Administration Managers
Accountants and Auditors
Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks
General and Operations Managers
Postal Service Clerks

Why will this happen?

Source: WEF

“As the Fourth Industrial Revolution unfolds, companies are seeking to harness new and emerging technologies to reach higher levels of efficiency of production and consumption, expand into new markets, and compete on new products for a global consumer base composed increasingly of digital natives,” the WEF’s report says, explaining why certain job functions will become redundant and others more important.

This means employers are seeking workers with new skills to retain a competitive edge for their enterprises and expand their workforce productivity. As a result, some workers are experiencing a rapidly declining outlook in a range of job roles traditionally considered ‘safe bets’ and gateways to a lifetime career, it says.

When it comes to Pakistan, technology adoption is slower, but given the current economic crunch, it is best to forget about jobs that will become less important, if not completely redundant, in a few years.​

 
 


