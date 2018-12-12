Zulfi Bukhari’s name removed from no-fly list

December 12, 2018

Prime minister’s aide Zulfi Bukhari has been allowed to travel outside of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court ordered on Wednesday the removal of his name from the Exit Control List. The verdict was announced by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The 14-page verdict said that NAB is going to continue its inquiry against Zulfi Bukhari according to the law. The verdict won’t affect NAB inquiry in any way.

The judgment said that Zulfi Bukhari is coordinating with NAB, adding that the bureau even allowed Bukhari to travel outside Pakistan.

There is nothing on the record pertaining to Zulfi Bukhari not coordinating with the NAB at any point, the verdict said. NAB couldn’t prove that Bukhari did not coordinate with them, it added.

On August 4, a notification was issued in which Bukhari was placed on the no-fly list. The ruling declared the notification null and void.

The court had reserved the verdict on December 4.

 
 

