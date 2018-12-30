Zulfi Bukhari thinks resignation should be least of Sindh CM’s options

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari shamed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for “being a blind servant” in a furious tweet on Sunday.

1/2While only landgrabbers/thieves/mafia come to Zardari Cartel’s rescue,a new LOW was reached by MuradAliShah when held accountable for his corruption.Shame on him for being a blind servant trying to justify his loyalty by stooping so low without any respect for — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 30, 2018

Shah’s name appeared on a no-fly list issued by the government earlier this week. The list includes the names of 172 people being investigated by a JIT in relation to a fake accounts and money laundering case. The names of the who’s who of Sindh’s political, bureaucratic and business circles are on it.

Although the list includes names of politicians such as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his father former president Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders, the most interesting name is that of Murad Ali Shah. Considering that Murad is the chief executive of a province, his inclusion on the list may hinder his ability to perform his duties.

2/2 his own family name. Before acting worse than scum defending Zardari-the criminal who’s own wife had disowned him & resorting to personal attacks, he should think if the same was reciprocated. Resignation should be the least of his options! — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 30, 2018

On Sunday, Bukhari expressed his shock and disappointment over the inclusion of Murad’s name. He said “a new low” had been reached by Murad for being part of a list holding him accountable for corruption.

He wrote, “Resignation should be the least of his [Murad’s] options!”