Zardari, Bilawal own 50% shares in Park Lane company, reveals JIT report

December 24, 2018

The JIT, which was formed by the Supreme Court to probe the fake accounts case, has identified former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the beneficial owners of that Park Lane Pvt Ltd, which owns the International Business and Shopping Centre in Karachi’s Saddar.

The reports said that Zardari and his son both own 25% shares each in the Park Lane company. “Mr Asif Ali Zardari and Mr Bilawal Zardari have 50 % direct beneficial share of M/s Park Lane and control the remaining shares through dummy directors,” the report said.

It said that Zardari in his capacity as President of Pakistan was involved in the misuse of authority and funds amounting to Rs1.5 billion.

The investigators have identified at least 32 fake bank accounts in various private banks of the country. The report said that Rs42,373 million were deposited into these accounts.

“The fake accounts were opened and operated through Omni’s employees,” the report said. “These accounts remained engaged in direct transactions with Zardari group, Bahria Town, government departments and their contractors.

The report identified Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town as the main source of deposits into the fake accounts. Around Rs10.02 billion were deposited by Bahria Town. Malik Riaz personally transferred an amount of Rs45 million into the account of a fake entity in Summit Bank on October 8, 2011.

The JIT found Zardari to have misused his authority through the government of Sindh for causing huge misappropriation in prime urban state land.

 
 


