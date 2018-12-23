Zardari and Nawaz should name their alliance ‘thugs of Pakistan’: Fawad Chaudhry

The federal minister, while speaking to media in Lahore, referenced to the Bollywood movie Thugs of Hindostan, which was released earlier this year.“Just like the movie, their alliance will be a flop too,” he said. They are all villains with no hero among them. “This is a group of blackmailers.”Reports have emerged that Zardari and Nawaz have agreed to meet in January. The leaders from both parties have remained mum on the topic.Former president Zardari says that he is innocent, so do Nawaz, Shehbaz and Saad Rafique. “If they are all innocent then who has looted the country?”When Pervez Musharraf stepped down, the country had a debt of Rs6 trillion. When Nawaz left, the debt had increased to Rs30 trillion.Khawaja Asif was serving as the country’s foreign minister and someone was depositing Rs1.6 million in his accounts in Dubai and he didn’t even know about it, Chaudhry remarked.“Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only hope for the people of Pakistan,” he said. We want to improve the system. Pakistan is moving towards progress, he added.An irked Chaudhry expressed his resentment over the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as the head of the Public Accounts Committee. “The man who looted the country has been made the head. The younger brother will audit the accounts of his elder brother. How is this fair?”An accountability court will announce the verdict on Flagship and Al Azizia references against Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Monday). Chaudhry said that it took the court 15 months to announce the verdict. The case is very straightforward. Nawaz and his children have properties worth millions in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. The verdict on Panama Papers case was announced after three years. It has raised a big question mark on the country's justice system, he said.