You can’t disown your father even if he is absent, rules Supreme Court 

Pakistan’s top court ruled that people cannot their get their surname changed even if their fathers fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

The Supreme Court was hearing the unique case of a woman, identified as Tatheer Fatima, who wanted to change her surname and remove her father’s name from her identity card.

“A father not fulfilling his responsibilities doesn’t mean his name could be removed from CNIC,” said the chief justice.

The court disposed of the case and remarked that the cabinet can take a decision on the matter.

On September 13, the father, Shahid Ayub, was ordered to pay for her expenses. It was learnt that he had abandoned his family for the last 16 years. “This is the father who has never even taken my name,” Fatima told the court. “Only I know the difficulty with which I got his mobile number. I had contacted him earlier to write his name in the B-form but he told me to go to the police station instead.”

However, Ayub denied doing this. According to him, he separated from his wife in 1996. He continued to pay Fatima’s expenses till 1999 but stopped after that.

The Pakistani law does not allow children to remove the names of their fathers from their NICs. The judges were reviewing this one of a kind case to help the woman.