Work to clear Karachi Circular Railway route of illegal constructions continues in Liaquatabad, Gharibabad

An anti-encroachment drive to clear land earmarked for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) entered its fourth day in Gharibabad and Liaquatabad in Karachi on Thursday.

In the first phase, the furniture market on the Gharibabad and Liaquatabad railway tracks was razed.

Heavy machinery is being used to clear rail tracks of the constructions. There are 20 stations and 43km of railway track. More than 24 houses and 1,200 buildings are set to be demolished for the 300m long railway track.

The administration will take several days to complete the operation. “Additional days are required for the completion of the operation,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Wasimuddin. “Illegal settlements and shops built over the railway tracks near Liaquatabad will also be demolished.”

On November 17, the Supreme Court issued orders to immediately revive the circular railway and directed the authorities to remove encroachments from railway tracks across the city. The deputy superintendent of railways told the judge that the railways land in various areas of the city had been encroached upon.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the authorities to have the railways tracks cleared through the deputy commissioners. DHA and cantonment boards were also ordered to remove encroachments from the railway tracks.

According to Karachi Urban Labs (KUL), almost 28 neighbourhoods, 4,653 households and approximately 45,000 people will be affected by the upcoming plans to remove encroachments in preparation for the KCR.

There are encroachments on at least 10 points of the Karachi Circular Railway. KUL maps show that it starts from the Drigh Road Station, after crossing Sharae Faisal short of the Karachi airport, it passes through populated areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, SITE, Baldia, Lyari, Kharadar, Mithadar and finally touches Karachi City Station.