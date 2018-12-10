Work on Karachi’s Malir Expressway to start in July

Residents of Karachi spend a great deal of their day on the road stuck in traffic jams. In a meeting to review progress on the ambitious Malir Expressway project, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the planning and development department to start work on the expressway from next July.

Dubbed the most important project to connect the motorway to the city centre by the CM, the expressway is expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years.

During a meeting at CM House on Monday, Shah said he believes it will provide speedy access to key real estate schemes along the route, reducing the commute from the KPT Flyover to the motorway to only 25 minutes.

The project includes development of a 40.4km three-into-three lane expressway with controlled access along the Malir River starting from the Qayyumabad bridge and ending at the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 Motorway near Kathore via Link Road. It will cost around Rs40 billion, of which 30% each will be borne by the provincial government and public-private partnership programme while the remaining 40% will be paid for through bank loans.

The demand risk of the project is shared equally between the developer and the Sindh government through a Minimum Revenue Guarantee structure.

The project was placed before the public-private partnership policy board on January 31 this year after which the board approved the launch of the project under a two-stage bidding procedure.

The meeting was also attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Planning and Development Chairperson Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Local Government Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah and other officers.