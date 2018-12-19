Woman murders former fiancé’s children for revenge in Sheikhupura

A woman killed two toddlers in Sheikhupura to take revenge on her former fiancé for breaking their engagement.

According to the police, Nabila Bibi and her two male accomplices kidnapped the children – two-year-old Khadija and three-year-old Tauheed – from Jaranwala and strangled them to death. They were caught while disposing of their bodies in a nearby drain in Feroze Wattwan.

They did, however, manage to dump the bodies in the Rajpa Nullah, so the police are still searching for the children.

All three have been arrested. After they were interrogated, the children’s maternal uncle was also arrested. The woman was engaged to the children’s father a few years ago but their engagement broke off. She is also a relative of the family’s.

The children had come to Jaranwala to their mother’s parent’s house two days ago.

The Dokki police have not lodged a case yet and are waiting for the children’s family to come forward.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and ordered an investigation.