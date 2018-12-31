Woman killed by her brother-in-law for ‘honour’ in Kandhkot

December 31, 2018

A 20-year-old woman was killed in an honour killing in Kandhkot Monday.

No case has been lodged yet by the Bukshapur police, despite her family submitting a request to do so. The woman was strangled to death by her brother-in-law, who believed she was having an affair. He fled after the murder.

Her body was shifted to the Kashmore hospital for a postmortem, after which it was handed over to the family.

Twelve people have been killed in the name of ‘honour’ in Kandhkot in December, including nine women. Not a single suspect has been arrested.

 
 


