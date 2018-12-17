Woman accused of trafficking girls granted bail in Karachi

December 17, 2018

 

A woman accused of being involved in trafficking of young girls after getting them married to her sons was granted bail in Karachi on Monday.

Qudsiya’s bail plea was approved against a surety of Rs30,000. The accused was brought before city court by the Karachi police.

The petitioner, Simra, said that the accused would get young girls married to one of her four sons and then they would be smuggled out of the country.

Related: Children from Pakistan are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers, says NGO

Qudsiya was taken into custody on Simra’s complaint. The petitioner alleged that the accused used marriage bureaus to find ‘well-to-do’ girls from posh areas for her sons. After getting them married, the accused got the passport of the girl renewed and sent her off to Dubai, where she would be sold, according to the petitioner.

If the girl managed to escape, Qudsiya’s family would refuse to give her a divorce, she said. Qudsiya’s family has been trafficking young girls for the last five years.

 
 


