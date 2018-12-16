Winter takes hold as Pakistan gears up for cold weather

December 16, 2018

Photo: AFP

The weather department on Sunday forecast cold weather for most parts of the country.

A representative of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted foggy conditions in central and southern parts of Punjab. It was further stated that the weather will remain cold and dry for the next two days while temperature in the country’s northern areas will fall below freezing point.

Temperatures as low as -9 degree centigrade were recorded in Kalam and Skardu while the temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 1 degree centigrade. The weather in Quetta was -7 degree centigrade.

The Khanewal-Multan Motorway was closed for all kinds of traffic due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Siberian winds has caused mercury to drop in Karachi as well. The weather department has said that the cold breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis for another two days.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi temperature may drop to 10°C by next week

December 13, 2018 8:26 pm

Snow blankets parts of Pakistan

December 10, 2018 4:09 pm

Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

December 8, 2018 11:59 am

The Motorway Police want drivers in Punjab to use fog lights and only go out if they really need to

December 7, 2018 8:36 am

Lahore to Khanewal motorway closed after fog creeps in

December 1, 2018 8:48 am

Weather in Karachi will get colder but there are still no chances of rain

November 26, 2018 1:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.