Winter takes hold as Pakistan gears up for cold weather

The weather department on Sunday forecast cold weather for most parts of the country.

A representative of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted foggy conditions in central and southern parts of Punjab. It was further stated that the weather will remain cold and dry for the next two days while temperature in the country’s northern areas will fall below freezing point.

Temperatures as low as -9 degree centigrade were recorded in Kalam and Skardu while the temperature in Islamabad was recorded at 1 degree centigrade. The weather in Quetta was -7 degree centigrade.

The Khanewal-Multan Motorway was closed for all kinds of traffic due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Siberian winds has caused mercury to drop in Karachi as well. The weather department has said that the cold breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis for another two days.