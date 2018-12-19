Winter holidays for Sindh’s schools start December 22

The Sindh government announced on Sunday that all educational institutions will remain closed for winter vacations from December 22 to December 31.

All public and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed from December 22 to December 31, according to the notification.

Related story: Karachi feels the chill as mercury falls

The vacations have been announced due to cold and dry weather in the province.

According to the Met office, the temperature in Karachi and other parts of Sindh is expected to drop as low as 9°C. Health experts have advised citizens to keep warm and cover their nose.