Will Sanam Bhutto be introduced into politics if Zardari is arrested?

December 27, 2018

The PPP has decided to bring Benazir Bhutto’s elder sister Sanam Bhutto into politics amid speculation that her brother-in-law Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur may be arrested on corruption charges.

PPP leaders discussed Sanam’s entry into politics with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting at Naudero House in Larkana on December 27.

According to sources, it is expected that Sanam could take over Zardari’s role as co-chairperson if he is indeed arrested. She would be made the face of the party, a Bhutto much like Benazir who can garner sympathy for the party.

She will attend public campaigns along with her nephew and party chairperson Bilawal. Unlike her siblings, Sanam has never taken part in politics and this will be her first foray into the political arena.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

ECP admits Khurrum Sher Zaman’s petition seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari

December 27, 2018 2:13 pm

Nawaz may fly out of the country in a month, predicts Rehman Malik

December 26, 2018 7:34 pm

Zardari and Sharifs were running ‘world’s largest’ money laundering network: Fawad Chaudhry 

December 25, 2018 7:20 pm

Sindh government announces public holiday on December 27

December 24, 2018 9:19 pm

Zardari, Bilawal own 50% shares in Park Lane company, reveals JIT report

December 24, 2018 8:10 pm

Sindh money laundering case: SC orders freezing of sale or purchase of four properties, including Bahria Icon Tower

December 24, 2018 12:59 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Aftab Siddiqui

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.