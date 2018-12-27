Will Sanam Bhutto be introduced into politics if Zardari is arrested?

The PPP has decided to bring Benazir Bhutto’s elder sister Sanam Bhutto into politics amid speculation that her brother-in-law Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur may be arrested on corruption charges.

PPP leaders discussed Sanam’s entry into politics with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the party’s Central Executive Committee meeting at Naudero House in Larkana on December 27.

According to sources, it is expected that Sanam could take over Zardari’s role as co-chairperson if he is indeed arrested. She would be made the face of the party, a Bhutto much like Benazir who can garner sympathy for the party.

She will attend public campaigns along with her nephew and party chairperson Bilawal. Unlike her siblings, Sanam has never taken part in politics and this will be her first foray into the political arena.