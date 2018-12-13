Whoever is responsible for Sindh’s gas shortage won’t be spared, warns PM Imran Khan

December 13, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the gas shortage in Sindh is a huge issue and must be resolved as soon as possible.

He has also said that whoever is responsible must be held accountable and cannot be forgiven under any circumstances.

The people should not be made to suffer, said the premier. He said the government must come to the people’s aid.

Sindh has been without CNG for four days and public transport has come to a standstill. CNG stations in major cities are closed and people commuting to offices and schools are in a fix because the only way for them to get to their destinations is via costly private vehicles or taxis.

In Badin, thousands of daily wage drivers and other bus staff are worried because their only source of income has been stopped.

 
 

