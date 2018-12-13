Who will manage the smart operations of Peshawar BRT?

Countless commuters use Peshawar’s roads every day and a smart transport system is essential to managing the traffic load efficiently.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a vendor for the operation of an intelligent transport system for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit. The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of TransPeshawar, the urban mobility company responsible for the operation of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, on Thursday.

The vendor will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of the four major project components for the Peshawar BRT, including intelligent transport and management of fares and station systems.

The idea is to align the requirements needed for operation of the BRT as the construction work progresses. “The buses are in the final stages of delivery to Peshawar,” shared TransPeshawar spokesperson Noman Manzoor, confirming that the vehicle operating company has been finalised and the System Control Goods and Services (SCGS) service provider is also in place now.

The company selected for the contract is a joint venture of two Chinese companies and a Pakistani company – Beijing Santel Technology and Trading Corporation, Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co Ltd and LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited. With the experience of managing similar global public transport systems, particularly in China, the companies will be on board for 10 years, which is in line with the warranty [time] of the equipment, according to the statement.

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) gives access to passenger information, fleet scheduling, and fleet management in real time. The fare system will comprise electronic fare media, a mobile app, automatic fare collection, electronic fare validation and settlement and clearance processing.

The contractor will also manage the station which covers passenger services at the station and corridor, physical security, CCTV cameras, general cleaning and light maintenance. The bicycle sharing system will also be handled by it.

The company was procured based on a competitive process as per the Asian Development Bank’s procurement rules.