Who was responsible for the oil spill at Mubarak Village?

Almost a month after oil spilt at Mubarak Village, no one is willing to accept the responsibility for it.

The spill was reported on October 25, after which blamed was placed on different authorities, including Byco, Gadani shipbreaking yard and tankers at Karachi port.

On Sunday, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said that the ‘sludge oil spill’ was caused by a “ship headed for beaching at Gaddani.” He remarked that the captain had deliberately discharged sludge oil in the sea. He said that an inquiry has been ordered against the captain, agent and ship owner.

The assertion was rejected by officials at Gadani. Rizwan Dewan, who works as the chairperson of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard, remarked that none of the ships were responsible for the oil spill. The Balochistan Environment Protection Agency, Sindh Environment Protection Agency, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency had taken samples for the ships and cleared them in the inquiry, he remarked.

A ship, named ‘Al Jawzaa’, was said to be responsible. The ship had come from Sharjah and is currently docked at Gadani’s Plot No 11. The ship was given a clean chit by the Balochistan Environment Protection Agency, confirmed its deputy director Muhammad Khan. He said that the ship had been washed before it came to Pakistan. The ship’s owner, Razaaq Noor, could not be contacted.

Khan said that samples of other ships have been taken too and they can say more once the examination report has been prepared.

Byco Oil Refinery, which was initially blamed for the oil spill, remarked that the federal minister has proven that the company had no part to play in the oil spill.