Who let the cat out?

Ameer Umer alleged that his pet was stolen after extensive planning.It gets even more interesting. Umer told the police that another female cat was involved in this planning. He informed the law enforcers that his Russian cat ventured outdoors in pursuit of a stray female cat when two motorcyclists abducted him and flee the scene.Police did not register a case against the female cat. However, a search for the two unidentified suspects, who stole the Rs70,000 Russian cat, is under way.