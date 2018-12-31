What to expect from 2019?

Its been a long and tough year. But we’ve pulled through it all. SAMAA Digital looks at some of the significant developments we can expect in 2019.

Chief justice’s retirement

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar who came into the limelight over his mission to ‘reform’ Pakistan will retire this year. The top judge has been quite vocal about social issues in the country and taken up a myriad of suo motu cases on issues ranging from education and health to compensation of earthquake victims. He was sworn in on December 31, 2016, and is expected to retire on January 17.

Fake accounts case

The damning revelations of the JIT report in the fake accounts and money laundering case has put the PPP leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, into a precarious situation. The case is still being investigated but it has created a political upheaval in Sindh’s politics. PTI has demanded the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, but the PPP government has declined to give in to their demands. It is possible that this will end up becoming one of the most talked about cases this year.

Will Maryam Nawaz make a political comeback?

Ever since Maryam Nawaz was convicted in the Avenfield reference, she has gone mute. She sprung into the political scene with her fiery remarks and public appeal. Now, with Shehbaz Sharif in NAB custody and father Nawaz Sharif in jail, it is expected that she will make her comeback.

Maryam was released on September 19 after her conviction was upheld by the Islamabad High Court. Former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed had remarked that Maryam Nawaz will take charge when the time comes.

Economic outlook

It’s been a rough year for Pakistan’s economy. But it’s safe to say the worst is not here yet. We can expect the economy to slow down further, which means there will be fewer jobs and maybe more layoffs. The dollar may also increase in the near future so imported products will definitely become more expensive. Pakistan will inevitably need an IMF bailout package to get back on its feet. In November, Pakistan had formally approached the IMF for a bailout package. An IMF team had visited Pakistan during the same month but left the country without finalising the package. With IMF’s tough conditionalities, the bailout package could see further delay.

FATA to finally have provincial representation

The people of FATA will finally be able to cast their votes. In a cabinet meeting on December 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the approval for the provincial assembly elections to be held in FATA. It currently has no representation in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the movie buffs

2019 is already shaping up to be a big year for films. Here are the best, most anticipated films of next year.

Durj

Starring Shamoon Abbasi, Sherry Shah, Maira khan, Dodi Khan, Nouman Javaid and Hafeezali, Durj is a mystery thriller film. It is written and directed by Shamoon Abbasi. The feature film is based on a true incident, likely to leave you shocked as it illuminates upon the harsh reality of one of the most horrific and disturbing crimes to ever be recorded in the history of Pakistan.

Project Ghazi

Starring Sheheryar Munawar, Syra Shahroz and Adnan Jaffer, this project has been touted as Pakistan’s first superhero movie. After initially premiering on July 14 last year, the producers shelved the release due to technical difficulties. It has been directed by Nadir Shah.

Parey Hut Love

Starring some of the A-list celebrities, including Shehryar Munawar, maya Ali, Mahira Khan Nadeem Baig and Hina Dilpazeer, this is a coming-of-age romantic comedy It is loosely based on the 1994 Hollywood film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Karachi Se Lahore 3

After the success of the first two films, director Wajahat Rauf announced that a third part would release on Eidul Fitr in 2019. The cast includes Yasir Hussain, Kubra Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Shehzad Sheikh and Ayesha Omar in leading roles. The first film of the series became the first Pakistani movie to be premiered in Hollywood.

Wrong Number 2

Neelum Muneer has been brought in to play the female lead for Yasir Nawaz’s sequel for the 2015 comedy, while Javed Sheikh, Danish Nawaz and Nayyar Ejaz will return to feature in the new film. Another rom-com, the plot of the film has yet to be revealed.

Sherdil

Starring Armeena Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sabeeka Imam and Hassan Niazi, this film boasts of action, comedy and romance with the backdrop of the Pakistan Air Force. It has been directed by Azfar Jafri.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Pakistani movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was released in December. The movie stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Mallick. It has been directed by Bilal Lashari. The recreation of 1979’s film is said to be an extension of Nasir Adeeb’s series. It will be the first movie to be released in both Pakistan and China on the same day.

Pakistan Super League 4

Come February, Islamabad United’s crown will be up for grabs as local players share the dressing room with international cricketers of note. Colourful, lively, thrilling and with lots of boundaries–the PSL 4 has so far made headlines around the world and in Pakistan. We’re sure you’re amped up for this tournament! The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that at least eight matches of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Pakistan with Karachi hosting the final.