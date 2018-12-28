We have always put the poor first, says Asif Ali Zardari

December 28, 2018

Our philosophy has always been that the poor have the first right, said former president Asif Ali Zardari at the PPP rally in Ghotki on Friday.

He said if the same philosophy was applied in Punjab, people will join us.

Addressing party workers, he said that he speaks in Urdu so that even the blind and deaf in Islamabad hear it. Through the 18th Amendment we gave the provinces rights, he said, asking why then the smaller provinces still aren’t given their rights.

The former president said the coal mines and gas fields in the province aren’t his. He said they have made them the wealth of the poor.

Zardari said they tried to defeat the PPP in Sindh and failed. We have won and been in the opposition and we will continue working for the people, he said.

He told the workers not to worry and that no one could scare their leaders.

 
 


