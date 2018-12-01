We fulfilled the Sikh community’s wish by opening the Katarpur corridor: foreign minister

December 1, 2018




The opening of the Kartarpur corridor was the wish of the Sikh community, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media in Multan on Saturday. The government has fulfilled their wish, he said.

He thanked India for its part in opening the Kartarpur corridor. He also responded to Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s comment that Pakistan would have to become secular for talks with India and said Pakistan is an Islamic republic. We cannot change our ideology based on someone’s statement, he said.

We will see how we can increase our exports, the minister said, adding that an increase in exports would increase our foreign exchange reserves. That would strengthen the rupee, he explained.

Related: We need peace in the region and good relations with India: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The foreign minister also said that they want a separate South Punjab province. For this we are sharing ideas and working on it, he added.

He said they are hoping to establish a secretariat in southern Punjab to facilitate people and so that they have a place closer to home to lodge their complaints.

Qureshi said that in the next budget, they will allocate separate funds for this area.
 
 
 

See Also

US welcomes efforts to increase people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan

November 30, 2018 8:46 am

We need peace in the region and good relations with India: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

November 29, 2018 8:57 am

For India, the Kartarpur corridor opening has not paved the way for dialogue with Pakistan

November 28, 2018 3:56 pm

Our army, govt and politicians are on the same page — we want progress, says PM Imran Khan

November 28, 2018 3:52 pm

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu weeps with joy at Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony

November 28, 2018 3:01 pm

Watch: Navjot Sidhu arrives in Pakistan for Kartarpur ceremony

November 27, 2018 1:56 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.