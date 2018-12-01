We fulfilled the Sikh community’s wish by opening the Katarpur corridor: foreign minister

He thanked India for its part in opening the Kartarpur corridor. He also responded to Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s comment that Pakistan would have to become secular for talks with India and said Pakistan is an Islamic republic. We cannot change our ideology based on someone’s statement, he said.We will see how we can increase our exports, the minister said, adding that an increase in exports would increase our foreign exchange reserves. That would strengthen the rupee, he explained.The foreign minister also said that they want a separate South Punjab province. For this we are sharing ideas and working on it, he added.He said they are hoping to establish a secretariat in southern Punjab to facilitate people and so that they have a place closer to home to lodge their complaints.Qureshi said that in the next budget, they will allocate separate funds for this area.