We are ready for early elections, says Nawaz



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that his party is ready for early elections.

He was speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a special interview, hinted at the possibility of early elections and a cabinet reshuffle. The nation is happy that early elections will be held, Nawaz said. “People are glad to get rid of the current government.”

We want serious politics in the country, he said. The PML-N Quaid remarked that they lost July 25 general election in 53 constituencies because of votes that were rejected. “FAFEN report shows that there was rigging in these constituencies,” he said.