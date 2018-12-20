Want to visit President House? Now’s your chance

The people will be able to visit President House in Islamabad on Saturday after the government decided to open it for the citizens.

The people can go to President House from 9AM to 4PM, but they will have to buy a Rs10 ticket for entry. The money will be donated to the dam fund.

However, the president house will remain closed for the people from 12PM to 1PM.

This is not the first official residence to be opened to the public. The governor houses in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar are already open and the government plans to make more official residences open soon.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the walls of Punjab Governor House to be demolished as part of his plan to allow people access. However, the Lahore High Court stopped the move because the wall is protected under Punjab’s Antiquities Act, 1975.