Voters across Sindh head to the polls to elect their local government representatives

Voters in 65 constituencies in Sindh’s 29 districts headed to the polls Sunday morning to elect their local government representatives.

Voting will continue across the province till 5pm.

In Karachi, 500,000 people will be casting their votes at 389 polling stations.

There are 24 local government constituencies in Karachi and elections are being held in 22 of them. In two constituencies, the candidates have already been declared victorious because there was no one to contest against them. There are 99 candidates contesting the elections in the city.

Residents of the province will be electing chairmen, vice-chairmen and general members of their local union councils and committees.

According to the Karachi police, there are 90 polling stations in East zone and 806 policemen have been deployed for security.