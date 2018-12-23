Verdict on Al Azizia and Flagship references to decide Nawaz’s political future

All eyes are on Judge Arshad Malik as he will announce the verdict on Al Alzizia and Flagship references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today (Monday).

The verdict was reserved on December 19. If convicted, Nawaz could be jailed for a maximum of 14 years. He will hear the verdict in court.

Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Avenfield reference on July 6. He was released on September 19 after the sentence was suspended by Islamabad High Court.

The trial has been completed in 15 months after 183 hearings, of which 130 were attended by Nawaz. The prosecution presented 22 witnesses in Al Azizia reference and 16 in Flagship.

Despite all the evidence against him, Nawaz repeatedly said that he doesn’t need to present anything in his defence.

Al Azizia/Hill Metal and Flagship references refer to Nawaz owning more assets than known sources of income. The properties were established by Nawaz’s son in Saudi Arabia (Al Azizia) and the United Kingdom (Flagship Investment) in 2001. The court wants to know how was the Sharif family able to build an empire when they were in exile and had no money or assets.

On December 21, the party leadership decided that an advisory council will run the PML-N affairs if Nawaz Sharif is arrested on December 24. The party leadership considered the names of Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah for the head of the advisory council.

Nawaz’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in the reference too. They have been declared proclaimed offenders and their arrest warrants have been issued too. An accountability court had decided to separate their trial because of their continuous absence.