US seeks Pakistan’s cooperation for peace, stability in Afghanistan

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other officials in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Ambassador Khalilzad reiterated President Trump’s desire to seek Pakistan’s cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told Khalizad that Pakistan will support US efforts for a “negotiated settlement” in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

On December 3, PM Imran Khan received a letter from President Trump, requesting Pakistan’s assistance in persuading the Afghan Taliban to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the Afghan conflict.

Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada has summoned members of his Doha political office to Pakistan for a consultation over the next round of talks.

The Telegraph reported that seven members of the Taliban’s Doha political office are understood to have arrived in Pakistan earlier this week at the request of Haibatullah Akhundzada.