UAE to give Pakistan $3b bailout package in the next few days

December 21, 2018

Photo : Twitter

The UAE will be giving Pakistan a $3 billion bailout package in the next few days, it was announced on Friday.

The package is to support the financial and monetary policy of Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The country’s support for Pakistan’s fiscal policy is based on historical ties between the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields, reported Emirates News Agency.

Related: PM Imran Khan’s trip bears fruit: Pakistan, UAE to enter economic partnership

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED 1.5 billion, including AED 931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the UAE in November and the two countries agreed to enter into an economic partnership.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Govt runs into tribes while buying land for Mohmand dam

December 21, 2018 4:35 pm

We will bring back Pakistan’s looted wealth and spend it on education: PM Khan

December 21, 2018 1:28 pm

Imran Khan asks UN chief to take note of human rights violations in Kashmir

December 20, 2018 11:32 pm

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan in Feb, UAE prince in Jan

December 20, 2018 5:07 pm

PM orders Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir’s names to be taken off the ECL

December 20, 2018 12:22 pm

UAE says ‘positive’ results from US-Taliban talks

December 19, 2018 11:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.