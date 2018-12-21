UAE to give Pakistan $3b bailout package in the next few days

The UAE will be giving Pakistan a $3 billion bailout package in the next few days, it was announced on Friday.

The package is to support the financial and monetary policy of Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

I want to thank the UAE govt for supporting Pakistan so generously in our testing times. This reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2018

The country’s support for Pakistan’s fiscal policy is based on historical ties between the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields, reported Emirates News Agency.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED 1.5 billion, including AED 931 million in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the UAE in November and the two countries agreed to enter into an economic partnership.