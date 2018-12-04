Two people arrested for illegal hunting in Thatta

The Sindh Wildlife Department arrested on Tuesday two people in Thatta over illegal hunting of rare birds.

A case has been registered against them. The suspects have been identified as Babu and Jaman.

“Fifteen birds of the rare breed have been recovered from their possession,” said a spokesperson of the wildlife authority. “These birds are worth millions of rupees.” The action was taken to prevent illegal hunting and ensuring the protection of the wildlife in the province.

On October 8, former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar and 24 others were fined for illegal bird hunting in Kasur. A fine of Rs200,000 was imposed, roughly Rs8,000 per person.

They were detained by the officials of the Wildlife Department on Sunday. Khar among 10 others was released after paying the fine.