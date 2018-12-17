Turkish foreign minister meets Imran Khan, invites him to visit Turkey

December 17, 2018

During his visit to Pakistan, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met Prime Minister Imran Khan and invited him to visit Turkey.

They spoke about relations between the two countries and how to improve them in different sectors.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi was also present during the meeting.

Soylu congratulated the premier and his party on taking office and said extended the Turkish president’s good wishes. He assured him of all possible cooperation from Turkey.

While expressing his wishes for better relations with the country, PM Khan extended an invitation to the Turkish president to visit Pakistan.

 
 


