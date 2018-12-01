Turbat bans gas cylinders in public transport and school buses after deadly explosion

Turbat in Balochistan has banned the use of liquid petroleum gas cylinders in public transport and school buses after a cylinder blast, killing seven people on November 28.

The blast occurred at a pakora shop in Turbat and 23 people, including 10 schoolchildren, were injured. A school van parked nearby had 12 children in it. Four of the five children who have passed away were siblings.

The families of the children who are currently admitted to Civil Hospital, Karachi’s Burns Ward aren’t satisfied with the treatment they have received. They say the government has made loud promises but has done nothing to help them in reality.

After the incident, Turbat Assistant Commissioner Kabir Zargun banned the use of LPG in public transport, school vans and local buses.

Related: 23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

The government also issued precautionary measures for people to take when using cylinders in their homes.

Gas cylinder explosions are nothing new in the area. A recent explosion in the Makran division highlighted the sorry fact that there are no burns units in the area. Residents want the government to do something about this.

The reason for all these cylinder explosions is reportedly the use of substandard Irani-made cylinders.