Turbat bans gas cylinders in public transport and school buses after deadly explosion

December 1, 2018

Turbat in Balochistan has banned the use of liquid petroleum gas cylinders in public transport and school buses after a cylinder blast, killing seven people on November 28.

The blast occurred at a pakora shop in Turbat and 23 people, including 10 schoolchildren, were injured. A school van parked nearby had 12 children in it. Four of the five children who have passed away were siblings.

The families of the children who are currently admitted to Civil Hospital, Karachi’s Burns Ward aren’t satisfied with the treatment they have received. They say the government has made loud promises but has done nothing to help them in reality.

After the incident, Turbat Assistant Commissioner Kabir Zargun banned the use of LPG in public transport, school vans and local buses.

Related: 23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

The government also issued precautionary measures for people to take when using cylinders in their homes.

Gas cylinder explosions are nothing new in the area. A recent explosion in the Makran division highlighted the sorry fact that there are no burns units in the area. Residents want the government to do something about this.

The reason for all these cylinder explosions is reportedly the use of substandard Irani-made cylinders.

 
 
 

See Also

Three injured in Turbat cylinder blast succumb to injuries

November 29, 2018 5:45 pm

12 injured in road accident near Balochistan’s Bela

November 29, 2018 11:35 am

23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

November 28, 2018 6:14 pm

Poisonous gas kills three miners in Balochistan

November 25, 2018 8:13 pm

London bans junk food ads on public transport to prevent obesity

November 24, 2018 3:21 pm

Landmine blast injures four people in Dera Bugti

November 23, 2018 12:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.