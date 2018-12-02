Transgender people get their own separate ward at Islamabad’s PIMS hospital

December 2, 2018




The federal government has established a special ward for the transgender people at Islamabad’s PIMS hospital.

“Transgender people will be given all the facilities,” Federal Health Minister Aamir Kiyani said. “Your tests, all other facilities will be free of cost and the government will bear the expenses.”

The special ward was inaugurated on Sunday by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. Transgender people are also human, Mazari said, adding that she has written letters to all the provincial health ministers and requested them to establish separate wards for them.

Related: 500 transgender people have been killed in Pakistan since 2015

The transgender people expressed their satisfaction with the government's initiative. “We had been termed as 'a disease' and are kept away from the society,” said a transgender person. “We didn’t want to go to the hospitals, even when we needed medical attention.”
 
 
 

