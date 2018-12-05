Train tickets are going to get more expensive after December 7

Pakistan Railways has increased the price of its tickets by 10 to 19%. These new prices will take effect from December 7.

In a recently issued notification, the ministry has announced that the Green Line from Karachi to Islamabad fare has been increased by Rs540 and the new price is Rs5,880.

The fare for the Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore has been increased by Rs170 and is now Rs1,820.

The Karachi Express, Business Express, Shalimar Express and Shah Hussain Express tickets have been increased by 12%. The Khyber Mail, Awami Express and Allama Iqbal Express fares have been increased by 13%.

The price of tickets for the Sukkur Express has also gone up by 15%.

Tickets for the Tezgam Express are now 15% more expensive. But the highest rise in fares is for the Pakistan Express train from Karachi to Rawalpindi. Its tickets have gone up 19%.