Traces of polio virus found in seven major cities, including Karachi and Islamabad

December 3, 2018

The National Polio Programme has found traces of polio virus in the sewage water of seven major cities in the country.

This is the first time the programme has tested sewage water samples in order to spread awareness among parents about the danger their children are in.

Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Polio Babar Atta said that traces were found in water samples taken from Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Peshawar and Islamabad. He appealed to the parents of Islamabad to have their children vaccinated during the polio drive that will be held in the city from December 10 to 13.

 
 
 

See Also

Yasir leaves New Zealand teetering on 73-4 at lunch

December 3, 2018 1:30 pm

Shaheen makes debut as Kiwis bat first in series decider

December 3, 2018 10:30 am

Highway police to recruit 10,000 personnel under CPEC

December 2, 2018 7:03 pm

Spin king Yasir sets his sights on another record

December 2, 2018 4:00 pm

Germany beat Pakistan in Hockey World Cup 2018

December 2, 2018 12:23 am

Shaheen Afridi is likely to make his Test debut against NZ in Abu Dhabi

December 1, 2018 11:11 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.