Traces of polio virus found in seven major cities, including Karachi and Islamabad

The National Polio Programme has found traces of polio virus in the sewage water of seven major cities in the country.

This is the first time the programme has tested sewage water samples in order to spread awareness among parents about the danger their children are in.

Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Polio Babar Atta said that traces were found in water samples taken from Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Peshawar and Islamabad. He appealed to the parents of Islamabad to have their children vaccinated during the polio drive that will be held in the city from December 10 to 13.