‘Tortured’ body of seven-year-old girl found in Nowshera

December 28, 2018

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a graveyard in Nowshera’s Kalan on Friday morning.

M*, who was studying in class 3 at a private school, went missing on Thursday after she left her house for Quran class at a seminary. It was located in Nawan Kalay. Her family informed the police after she did not return.

The girl was sexually assaulted, according to the staff of  DHQ Nowshera. Dr Fazle Qadir, the medical superintendent, said in a video message said that the girl was raped and tortured.

The police have registered a case against unidentified people.

 

 

 
 


