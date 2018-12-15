Top judge tells PML-N’s Khokhar brothers that they won’t be spared if they have ‘grabbed’ land in Lahore

Pakistan’s top judge told PML-N parliamentarians that they won’t be spared if they have ‘grabbed’ land in Lahore.

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the Punjab police and the Lahore Development Authority to set up a complaint centre to look into the complaints against the brothers. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took out his phone and showed complaints against the Khokhar brothers.

Related: PTI MPAs apologise for interfering in Jauhar Town land grab investigation

PML-N’s MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook appeared in court. Malook said that he did not occupy any person’s land. The chief justice said that he will not be spared if it is proven that it was occupied. “We cannot forgive people for occupying lands of orphans and widows,” he remarked.

The court asked for details of their assets and ordered for their names to be put on the Exit Control List.

LDA City case

Former LDA DG Ahmed Cheema appeared in court in a housing scheme case.

Billions of rupees were spent, but the people have yet to received their lands, the chief justice said. “Where should the people go?” Cheema remarked that the construction process was transparent. “The people didn’t get their land and you sent files,” said Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Related: Khursheed Shah among 45 others issued notices for occupying Hindu community’s land

“Bhakki power plant was set up after LDA,” Cheema told the court. Why were Rs1 million taken for that? the top judge asked and ordered for the Cheema’s properties to be seized.

The top judge said that he is disappointed as all these people will be released soon.

The court sent notices to four provinces in the Patwar circle case. “Patwars are the country’s biggest cancer,” said Cheif Justice Nasir. The government needs to solve this problem, said the chief justice.